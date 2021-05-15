Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 761% compared to the typical volume of 465 call options.

Shares of MDP traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

