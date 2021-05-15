Traders Buy Large Volume of MultiPlan Call Options (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,788% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

NYSE MPLN opened at $7.43 on Friday. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.