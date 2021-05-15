Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

