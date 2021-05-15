TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNW. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.
Shares of RNW opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
