TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNW. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

