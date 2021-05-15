Transphorm, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Transphorm in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

