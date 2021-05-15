Travala.com Market Capitalization Achieves $258.15 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00010569 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $258.15 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.05 or 0.00549041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00236507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.89 or 0.01207845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.89 or 0.01209885 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,846,253 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

