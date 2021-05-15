Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

MKC stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

