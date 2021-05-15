Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.80 and a 200 day moving average of $451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $168.01 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

