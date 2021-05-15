Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

