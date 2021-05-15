Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 240 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 937.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

