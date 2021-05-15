Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.80 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

