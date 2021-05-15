Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.24.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.