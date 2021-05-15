Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $392.82 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003213 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $392.82 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

