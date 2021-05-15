Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.41.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

