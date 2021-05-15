Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.05 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.27 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$579.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

