trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,434. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

