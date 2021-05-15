Truist Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $29.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of PSNL opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. Personalis has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

