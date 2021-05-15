Truist Securiti Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MEI Pharma by 65.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $6,729,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

