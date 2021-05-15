Truist Securiti Weighs in on Royalty Pharma plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $338,436,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.