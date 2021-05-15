Truist Securities Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

