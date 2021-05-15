Truist Securities Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Equitable has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

