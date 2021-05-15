Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.64.

TCNNF stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

