Trust Wallet Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.22 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $212.70 million and $20.22 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00096102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00542337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00237340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.01200845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

