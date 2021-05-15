Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

