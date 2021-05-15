Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.