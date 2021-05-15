TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSP. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.
NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
