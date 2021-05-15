TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSP. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

