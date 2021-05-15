Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

TWLO traded up $18.38 on Friday, reaching $299.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,830. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

