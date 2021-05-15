Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,410. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.