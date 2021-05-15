Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $3,076,399.50 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $398.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.14. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.