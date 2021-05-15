Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.

TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

