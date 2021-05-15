U.S. Well Services (USWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Well Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.