UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TGSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Danske raised TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

