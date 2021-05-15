UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDG Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 841.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.16.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

