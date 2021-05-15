UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. UMB Financial comprises 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

UMBF opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,833,967. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

