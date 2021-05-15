Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$3.13 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.19.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

