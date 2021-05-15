Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.