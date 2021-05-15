Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $149.76 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

