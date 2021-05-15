United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

