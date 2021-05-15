United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE:USM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 155,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.