United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is expected to contribute to its margins. The investment is also expected to reinforce its Flat-Rolled segment’s position to cater the growing U.S. and Mexican markets. Higher domestic steel prices should also provide a boost to average selling prices of U.S. Steel and drive its margins. Tight supply and rising end-market demand are driving steel prices. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. U.S. Steel has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

