Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Unitil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 113.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Unitil by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

