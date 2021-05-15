US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

