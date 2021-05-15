US Bancorp DE Has $1.40 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

