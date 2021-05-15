US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. 1,445,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,975. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. US Foods has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

