USDJ (USDJ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.27 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $8.27 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

