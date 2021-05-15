Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.
Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.