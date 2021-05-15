Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

