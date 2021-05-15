Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 4,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 584,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.