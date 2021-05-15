Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

UTZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

