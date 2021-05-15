VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.51.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

