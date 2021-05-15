Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $323.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $161.72 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.